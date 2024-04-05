The Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) Stock Dropped -34.82% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.33% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the BROG share is $6.66, that puts it down -324.2 from that peak though still a striking -1.27% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $138.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 555.65K shares over the past three months.

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) trade information

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) registered a -17.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.33% in intraday trading to $1.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.94%, and it has moved by -34.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.47%. The short interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) is 12730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

BROG Dividends

Brooge Energy Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s Major holders

Brooge Energy Limited insiders own 85.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.13%, with the float percentage being 49.60%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 2.17% of all shares), a total value of $11.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.55 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 37918.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value.