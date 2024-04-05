The $1.92 Is The Price At Which Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.07% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the NIU share is $4.82, that puts it down -151.04 from that peak though still a striking 18.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $132.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.06K shares over the past three months.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) registered a 17.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.07% in intraday trading to $1.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.94%, and it has moved by 17.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.77%. The short interest in Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $468.26 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.12%. While earnings are projected to return 182.25% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.98% per annum.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.32%, with the float percentage being 14.32%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $6.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $2.74 million.