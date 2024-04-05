Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Has Been Rising 52.74% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares were 8.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TEVA share is $14.45, that puts it down -3.73 from that peak though still a striking 49.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.09. The company’s market capitalization is $15.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.82 million shares over the past three months.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.35% in intraday trading to $13.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.47%, and it has moved by 2.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.74%. The short interest in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is 10.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) shares have gone up 45.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.42% against 25.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.63%. While earnings are projected to return -6.11% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.60% per annum.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.42%, with the float percentage being 53.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 625 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.29 million shares (or 3.59% of all shares), a total value of $303.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.7 million shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $253.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 6.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.19 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $60.43 million.