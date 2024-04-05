Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP): Is It Possible To Be Up 21.93% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $2.04, that puts it down -46.76 from that peak though still a striking 55.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $279.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $1.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.11%, and it has moved by 13.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.35%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 14.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terran Orbital Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares have gone up 84.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.77% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.60% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 179.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.36 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.2 million and $32.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.90% and then jump by 127.60% in the coming quarter.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corp insiders own 26.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.54%, with the float percentage being 60.59%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.32 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $22.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.48 million shares, is of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $2.55 million.