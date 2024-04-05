Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Has Been Rising 780.67% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $963.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $5.99. The 52-week high for the SMCI share is $1229.00, that puts it down -27.49 from that peak though still a striking 90.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $93.19. The company’s market capitalization is $56.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.03 million shares over the past three months.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $963.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.56%, and it has moved by -14.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 780.67%. The short interest in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 4.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Super Micro Computer Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) shares have gone up 243.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.55% against 25.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 258.30% this quarter and then jump 104.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 105.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.01 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.91 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.82%. While earnings are projected to return 86.02% in 2024, the next five years will return 48.20% per annum.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Super Micro Computer Inc insiders own 14.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.47%, with the float percentage being 79.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 900 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 6.38 million shares (or 12.79% of all shares), a total value of $6.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.36 billion.