Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Surged -8.39% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SPWR share is $14.92, that puts it down -446.52 from that peak though still a striking 8.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.49. The company’s market capitalization is $479.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.38 million shares over the past three months.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.21% in intraday trading to $2.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.00%, and it has moved by -8.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.13%. The short interest in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 42.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.51 day(s) to cover.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunpower Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares have gone down -50.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.97% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -271.40% this quarter and then drop -38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $333 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $362.9 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.51%. While earnings are projected to return 37.83% in 2024.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Sunpower Corp insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 121.67%, with the float percentage being 122.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 343 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.35 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $189.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $91.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $26.91 million.