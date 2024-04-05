Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Is Down -1.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -8.74% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares were 8.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$1.08. The 52-week high for the SBUX share is $115.48, that puts it down -31.8 from that peak though still a striking -1.18% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.65. The company’s market capitalization is $99.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.51 million shares over the past three months.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $87.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.24%, and it has moved by -3.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.43%. The short interest in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 15.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starbucks Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) shares have gone down -2.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.69% against 9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.50% this quarter and then jump 13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.55 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.23 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.03%. While earnings are projected to return 14.38% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.81% per annum.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starbucks Corp. is 2.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corp. insiders own 2.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.94%, with the float percentage being 77.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,029 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 106.5 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $10.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 35.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.54 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.3 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $2.7 billion.