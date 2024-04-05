Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s traded shares were 7.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CXM share is $17.14, that puts it down -41.07 from that peak though still a striking 10.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.93. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $12.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.61%, and it has moved by -6.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.45%. The short interest in Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) is 10.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprinklr Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprinklr Inc (CXM) shares have gone down -11.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 17.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $194.38 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.71 million by the end of Jul 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 0.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 03 and June 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Sprinklr Inc insiders own 3.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.59%, with the float percentage being 89.27%. Battery Management Corp. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.54 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $187.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.86 million shares, is of H&F Corporate Investors IX, Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $150.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprinklr Inc (CXM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $33.32 million.