SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) Has Been Rising 32.32% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares were 4.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.41% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SNDL share is $2.67, that puts it down -23.04 from that peak though still a striking 42.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $570.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.02 million shares over the past three months.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

SNDL Inc (SNDL) registered a -4.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.41% in intraday trading to $2.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.23%, and it has moved by 63.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.91%. The short interest in SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 11.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SNDL Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SNDL Inc (SNDL) shares have gone up 26.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.87% against 17.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $723.77 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.75 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.97%. While earnings are projected to return 102.28% in 2024.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

SNDL Inc insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.19%, with the float percentage being 9.25%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.22 million shares (or 3.07% of all shares), a total value of $11.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SNDL Inc (SNDL) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 8.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.76 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $7.14 million.