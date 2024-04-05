SMX’s 12.88% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.15. The 52-week high for the SMX share is $74.80, that puts it down -49766.67 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $0.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.20 million shares over the past three months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $0.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.88%, and it has moved by -28.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.21%. The short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

SMX (Security Matters) Plc insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.65%, with the float percentage being 0.65%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12593.0 shares (or 0.57% of all shares), a total value of $35240.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1826.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5109.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 160.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3590.0 market value.