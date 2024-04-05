Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -6.08% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares were 8.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SBSW share is $9.88, that puts it down -93.73 from that peak though still a striking 24.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.85. The company’s market capitalization is $3.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.53 million shares over the past three months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $5.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.59%, and it has moved by 29.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.33%. The short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is 19.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.09 day(s) to cover.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) shares have gone down -8.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 214.29% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.04%. While earnings are projected to return 325.32% in 2024.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.81%, with the float percentage being 14.81%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.21 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $26.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.79 million shares, is of AQR Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $9.72 million.