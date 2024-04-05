Should Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Revive After A -2.96% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.27% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NKTR share is $1.39, that puts it down -2.96 from that peak though still a striking 69.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $247.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) registered a 2.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.27% in intraday trading to $1.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.51%, and it has moved by 48.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.36%. The short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 2.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nektar Therapeutics has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares have gone up 155.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.41% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.00% this quarter and then jump 29.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.25%, with the float percentage being 67.81%. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.97 million shares (or 9.45% of all shares), a total value of $10.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.06 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.25 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $2.28 million.