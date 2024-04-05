Should Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Revive After A -57.14% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the DHC share is $3.96, that puts it down -57.14 from that peak though still a striking 68.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $605.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $2.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.56%, and it has moved by -15.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.37%. The short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 7.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diversified Healthcare Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares have gone up 39.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.76% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.70% this quarter and then drop -22.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370.65 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $374.13 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 6.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 3.20% per annum.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders own 10.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.68%, with the float percentage being 85.30%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.83 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $53.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.49 million shares, is of Flat Footed LLC’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $52.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 12.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.12 million, or about 4.22% of the stock, which is worth about $21.14 million.