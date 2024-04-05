Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SABR share is $5.76, that puts it down -125.88 from that peak though still a striking 29.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $968.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.51 million shares over the past three months.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sabre Corp (SABR) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $2.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.43%, and it has moved by 17.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.97%. The short interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is 28.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sabre Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sabre Corp (SABR) shares have gone down -33.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.92% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 47.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $751.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $756.37 million by the end of Jun 2024.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corp insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.21%, with the float percentage being 92.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 363 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 56.39 million shares (or 14.86% of all shares), a total value of $143.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $106.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sabre Corp (SABR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 25.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.27 million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $31.29 million.