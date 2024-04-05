Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

During the recent session, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.74% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the APLD share is $11.62, that puts it down -272.44 from that peak though still a striking 33.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $380.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.43 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) registered a -4.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.74% in intraday trading to $3.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.22%, and it has moved by -23.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.32%. The short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 19.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Digital Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares have gone down -43.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.16% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 71.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 282.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.92 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.17 million by the end of May 2024.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Digital Corporation insiders own 27.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.86%, with the float percentage being 78.71%. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 5.50% of all shares), a total value of $54.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $17.31 million.