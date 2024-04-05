Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST)’s 22.17% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the OUST share is $11.40, that puts it down -17.53 from that peak though still a striking 66.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $394.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Ouster Inc (OUST) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $9.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.17%, and it has moved by 80.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.45%. The short interest in Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) is 4.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.29 day(s) to cover.

Ouster Inc (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ouster Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ouster Inc (OUST) shares have gone up 108.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.90% against 0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.90% this quarter and then jump 75.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.44 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.71 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.23 million and $19.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.60% and then jump by 37.70% in the coming quarter.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc insiders own 15.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.74%, with the float percentage being 36.53%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $21.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ouster Inc (OUST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $6.59 million.