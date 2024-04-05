Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) Inclined 20.34% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.27% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OPGN share is $3.84, that puts it down -481.82 from that peak though still a striking 74.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Opgen Inc (OPGN) registered a 3.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.27% in intraday trading to $0.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.89%, and it has moved by 20.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.31%. The short interest in Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) is 20810.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Opgen Inc (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.80% this quarter and then jump 97.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $640k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600k by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.03%.

OPGN Dividends

Opgen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Opgen Inc insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.68%, with the float percentage being 2.69%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 7.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36701.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29907.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opgen Inc (OPGN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 36701.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29907.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9677.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $7273.0.