One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD)

During the last session, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares were 33.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BBD share is $3.55, that puts it down -22.41 from that peak though still a striking 17.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.39. The company’s market capitalization is $15.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.90 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $2.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by 3.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.13%. The short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) is 35.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.75 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.22 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.74 billion and $9.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then drop by -36.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 12.76% in 2024, the next five years will return 27.70% per annum.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.09%, with the float percentage being 20.09%. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 373 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 84.65 million shares (or 1.59% of all shares), a total value of $292.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $227.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Value Fund owns about 28.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.7 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $76.6 million.