Now Is A Good Time To Buy Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT)

During the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.56% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the RBOT share is $2.45, that puts it down -880.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $44.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 669.10K shares over the past three months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) registered a -8.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.56% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.79%, and it has moved by -28.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.80%. The short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) is 5.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.93 day(s) to cover.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vicarious Surgical Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) shares have gone down -52.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 25.96% in 2024.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc insiders own 31.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.73%, with the float percentage being 62.46%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.32 million shares (or 18.32% of all shares), a total value of $42.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Ddd Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.68 million.