Now Is A Good Time To Buy Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT)

During the recent session, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.73% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the VXRT share is $1.59, that puts it down -55.88 from that peak though still a striking 48.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $177.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) registered a -9.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.73% in intraday trading to $1.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.54%, and it has moved by -15.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.50%. The short interest in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 15.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.7 day(s) to cover.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaxart Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxart Inc (VXRT) shares have gone up 46.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.05% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.30% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 99.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $800k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $800k and $80k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.81%. While earnings are projected to return 20.47% in 2024.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Vaxart Inc insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.13%, with the float percentage being 18.31%. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.09 million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $5.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxart Inc (VXRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 million.