Now Is A Good Time To Buy Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)

During the recent session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 16.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.60% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $3.40, that puts it down -34.39 from that peak though still a striking 40.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.76 million shares over the past three months.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) registered a -5.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.60% in intraday trading to $2.53, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.42%, and it has moved by 55.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.60%. The short interest in Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 119.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.41 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tilray Brands Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) shares have gone up 13.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.52% against 4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.40% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.62 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.13 million by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.57%. While earnings are projected to return 90.61% in 2024, the next five years will return 37.00% per annum.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.14%, with the float percentage being 11.29%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 414 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 1.04% of all shares), a total value of $19.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $5.72 million.