Now Is A Good Time To Buy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)

During the last session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 15.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.33% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $22.75, that puts it down -20.82 from that peak though still a striking 34.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.41. The company’s market capitalization is $8.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.00 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) registered a -2.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.33% in intraday trading to $18.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.76%, and it has moved by -4.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.05%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is 38.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) shares have gone up 18.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.57% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 136.70% this quarter and then jump 3.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.36 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.02%. While earnings are projected to return 81.20% in 2024, the next five years will return 48.20% per annum.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.57%, with the float percentage being 71.11%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 718 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.67 million shares (or 11.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.78 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $778.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 17.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $388.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.17 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $286.81 million.