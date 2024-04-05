Now Is A Good Time To Buy Keycorp (NYSE: KEY)

During the last session, Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s traded shares were 10.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the KEY share is $15.86, that puts it down -5.17 from that peak though still a striking 43.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.53. The company’s market capitalization is $14.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.61 million shares over the past three months.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Keycorp (KEY) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $15.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.58%, and it has moved by 0.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.91%. The short interest in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) is 26.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

Keycorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Keycorp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Keycorp (KEY) shares have gone up 49.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.27% against -7.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.79 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.50% and then drop by -5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.34%. While earnings are projected to return 3.15% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.80% per annum.

KEY Dividends

Keycorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Keycorp is 0.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

Keycorp insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.63%, with the float percentage being 82.93%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,072 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 110.59 million shares (or 11.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $867.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Keycorp (KEY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 29.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $268.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.91 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $230.19 million.