Now Is A Good Time To Buy Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD)

During the recent session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.76% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the IVVD share is $5.20, that puts it down -38.67 from that peak though still a striking 73.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $447.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 808.60K shares over the past three months.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) registered a 4.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $3.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.53%, and it has moved by -1.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 220.56%. The short interest in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) is 1.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.38 day(s) to cover.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invivyd Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares have gone up 127.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.01% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.60% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Invivyd Inc insiders own 18.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.86%, with the float percentage being 78.07%. Maverick Capital Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.34 million shares (or 7.84% of all shares), a total value of $34.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.25 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $34.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $5.96 million.