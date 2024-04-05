Now Is A Good Time To Buy Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC)

During the last session, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:DOC)’s traded shares were 6.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DOC share is $22.38, that puts it down -22.09 from that peak though still a striking 16.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.24. The company’s market capitalization is $13.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.80 million shares over the past three months.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:DOC) trade information

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.27% in intraday trading to $18.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.11%, and it has moved by 7.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.61%. The short interest in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:DOC) is 9.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthpeak Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) shares have gone up 5.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.56% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -68.20% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $588.28 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $680.88 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $525.68 million and $535.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.90% and then jump by 27.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.23%. While earnings are projected to return -24.35% in 2024, the next five years will return -12.59% per annum.

DOC Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:DOC)’s Major holders

Healthpeak Properties Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.00%, with the float percentage being 75.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 926 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.3 million shares (or 16.90% of all shares), a total value of $563.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 14.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $492.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.51 million, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $105.05 million.