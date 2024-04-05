Now Is A Good Time To Buy FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY)

During the last session, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares were 3.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.37% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the FREY share is $10.10, that puts it down -428.8 from that peak though still a striking 36.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $266.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) registered a 4.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.37% in intraday trading to $1.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.76%, and it has moved by 20.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.79%. The short interest in FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is 7.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FREYR Battery Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares have gone down -58.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.14% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -144.40% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -60.78% in 2024.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 25 and February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery Inc. insiders own 15.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.82%, with the float percentage being 43.77%. Kim, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $107.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.95 million shares, is of Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $64.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $7.83 million.