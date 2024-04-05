Now Is A Good Time To Buy Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)

During the recent session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares were 2.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ESPR share is $3.40, that puts it down -11.11 from that peak though still a striking 77.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $521.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.65 million shares over the past three months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $3.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.18%, and it has moved by 24.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 123.36%. The short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 17.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares have gone up 237.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.59% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 106.30% this quarter and then jump 54.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.51 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.53 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.33 million and $25.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 247.40% and then jump by 64.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.09%. While earnings are projected to return 80.93% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.90% per annum.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.69%, with the float percentage being 42.03%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.14 million shares (or 12.28% of all shares), a total value of $18.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.19 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.6 million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $5.0 million.