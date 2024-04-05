Now Is A Good Time To Buy Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)

During the last session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares were 9.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ETRN share is $12.68, that puts it down -1.77 from that peak though still a striking 63.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $12.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by 14.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.70%. The short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 9.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares have gone up 38.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.40% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $363.76 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $348.13 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $376.34 million and $329.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.30% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 12.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.60% per annum.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.22%, with the float percentage being 89.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 471 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 53.47 million shares (or 12.34% of all shares), a total value of $511.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $434.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 18.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.55 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $126.97 million.