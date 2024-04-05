Now Is A Good Time To Buy Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV)

During the last session, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. The 52-week high for the ENSV share is $0.63, that puts it down -173.91 from that peak though still a striking 26.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 496.50K shares over the past three months.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Enservco Corp (ENSV) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $0.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.80%, and it has moved by 25.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.32%. The short interest in Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.45 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.61 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 54.62% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Enservco Corp insiders own 2.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.76%, with the float percentage being 24.34%. Corsair Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $86793.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enservco Corp (ENSV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95692.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73250.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $23571.0.