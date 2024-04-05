Now Is A Good Time To Buy Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN)

During the recent session, Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.22% or $1.27. The 52-week high for the BYRN share is $14.64, that puts it up 2.59 from that peak though still a striking 85.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $341.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 180.69K shares over the past three months.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) registered a 9.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.22% in intraday trading to $15.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.89%, and it has moved by 36.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.19%. The short interest in Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Byrna Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) shares have gone up 473.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 188.89% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then drop -150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.64 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.49 million by the end of Feb 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.39%. While earnings are projected to return 77.03% in 2024.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Byrna Technologies Inc insiders own 22.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.56%, with the float percentage being 34.28%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $8.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $2.61 million.