Now Is A Good Time To Buy Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN)

During the recent session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 4.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.35% or -$0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $206.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.26 million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc (AGEN) registered a -2.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.35% in intraday trading to $0.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.83%, and it has moved by -29.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.21%. The short interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 45.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agenus Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares have gone down -51.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.58% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.80% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.46 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.56 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.9 million and $24.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.00% and then jump by 176.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.79%. While earnings are projected to return 40.87% in 2024.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Agenus Inc insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.08%, with the float percentage being 59.79%. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.0 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $48.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 12.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.35 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $14.95 million.