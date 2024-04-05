Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) At $4.40 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NVAX share is $11.36, that puts it down -158.18 from that peak though still a striking 19.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $615.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.15 million shares over the past three months.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $4.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.92%, and it has moved by -21.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.04%. The short interest in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 48.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.04 day(s) to cover.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novavax, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares have gone down -39.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.73% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.10% this quarter and then drop -277.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.65 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.55%. While earnings are projected to return 85.27% in 2024.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Novavax, Inc. insiders own 4.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.31%, with the float percentage being 59.27%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.68 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $86.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $19.6 million.