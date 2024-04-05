MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INKT) Is Up 70.56% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.23% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the INKT share is $3.34, that puts it down -101.2 from that peak though still a striking 54.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $57.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 65.53K shares over the past three months.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) registered a 24.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.23% in intraday trading to $1.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 83.28%, and it has moved by 70.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.50%. The short interest in MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) is 46460.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that MiNK Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) shares have gone up 46.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.23% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then jump 27.80% in the quarter after that.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc insiders own 71.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.99%, with the float percentage being 10.43%. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $0.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85953.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.