Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Drops -53.99% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 4.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $8.10, that puts it down -53.99 from that peak though still a striking 57.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $532.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $5.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.74%, and it has moved by -19.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.35%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 5.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.52 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.89 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.40% and then drop by -11.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.58%. While earnings are projected to return 66.00% in 2024.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 21 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.89%, with the float percentage being 16.89%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.37 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $32.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.18 million.