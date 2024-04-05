Is Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -33.29% YTD?

During the recent session, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 3.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $30.41, that puts it down -111.47 from that peak though still a striking 2.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.68 million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $14.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.80%, and it has moved by -1.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.99%. The short interest in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) is 20.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teladoc Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares have gone down -21.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.15% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.50% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $637.44 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $663.06 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $618.31 million and $649.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.10% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.91%. While earnings are projected to return 22.34% in 2024.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.85%, with the float percentage being 76.45%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 599 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 20.31 million shares (or 12.31% of all shares), a total value of $377.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $438.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $219.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.1 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $129.08 million.