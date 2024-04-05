Is Southwestern Energy Company’s (NYSE: SWN) 0.13% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 16.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.44% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $7.69, that puts it down -2.26 from that peak though still a striking 39.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.57. The company’s market capitalization is $8.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.35 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a -1.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.44% in intraday trading to $7.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.13%, and it has moved by 7.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.10%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 41.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone up 23.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.99% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.60% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.64 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -27.00% and then drop by -11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.75%. While earnings are projected to return -6.91% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.70%, with the float percentage being 88.32%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 594 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 110.71 million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $665.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $582.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 34.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.24 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $205.8 million.