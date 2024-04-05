Is Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MVIS share is $8.20, that puts it down -403.07 from that peak though still a striking 0.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $318.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Microvision Inc. (MVIS) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $1.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.41%, and it has moved by -25.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.26%. The short interest in Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 47.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.42 day(s) to cover.

Microvision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microvision Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microvision Inc. (MVIS) shares have gone down -24.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.89% against 5.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $200k and $800k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 275.00% and then jump by 100.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.75%. While earnings are projected to return -14.44% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MVIS Dividends

Microvision Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders