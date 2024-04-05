Is Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the LEVI share is $22.39, that puts it down -7.39 from that peak though still a striking 40.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.41. The company’s market capitalization is $8.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $20.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.28%, and it has moved by 13.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.04%. The short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is 10.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.57 day(s) to cover.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Levi Strauss & Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares have gone up 55.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.82% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 175.00% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Aug 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.14%. While earnings are projected to return 15.21% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 04 and July 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders own 8.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.99%, with the float percentage being 90.87%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 293 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.2 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $118.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.02 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 5.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.3 million, or about 4.29% of the stock, which is worth about $61.98 million.