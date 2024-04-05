Is Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares were 3.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.68% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the INVZ share is $4.39, that puts it down -196.62 from that peak though still a striking 15.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $245.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) registered a 0.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.68% in intraday trading to $1.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.28%, and it has moved by -5.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.56%. The short interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 12.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innoviz Technologies Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares have gone down -21.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.30% this quarter and then jump 34.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.6 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.3 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 million and $1.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 273.30% and then jump by 400.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.35%. While earnings are projected to return 20.52% in 2024.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Innoviz Technologies Ltd insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.33%, with the float percentage being 43.21%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $32.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.82 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 5.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $4.06 million.