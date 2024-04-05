Is Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Still A Buy After plugging 18.67% Last Week?

During the recent session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.20% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GRRR share is $6.98, that puts it down -684.27 from that peak though still a striking 46.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $71.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.52 million shares over the past three months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $0.89, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.67%, and it has moved by 11.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.73%. The short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.4 million by the end of Dec 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc insiders own 35.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.68%, with the float percentage being 22.93%. Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65361.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41258.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76327.0 market value.