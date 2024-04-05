Is Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Hit More of the Losses Given A -23.86% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $130.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the DLTR share is $161.10, that puts it down -23.86 from that peak though still a striking 20.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $102.77. The company’s market capitalization is $28.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $130.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by -12.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.64%. The short interest in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) is 5.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dollar Tree Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) shares have gone up 24.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.32% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.40% this quarter and then jump 31.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.65 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.61 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.42%. While earnings are projected to return 17.48% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.48% per annum.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Dollar Tree Inc insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.89%, with the float percentage being 105.18%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,098 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.91 million shares (or 10.87% of all shares), a total value of $3.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.98 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 9.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.56 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $940.75 million.