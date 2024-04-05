Is Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Still A Buy After A 4.03% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 13.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $19.99, that puts it down -9.12 from that peak though still a striking 26.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.51. The company’s market capitalization is $32.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.57 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc (CPNG) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $18.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.03%, and it has moved by -2.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.00%. The short interest in Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 30.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupang Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupang Inc (CPNG) shares have gone up 9.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.54% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.79 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.94 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -62.90% in 2024.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.79%, with the float percentage being 81.48%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 592 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 426.16 million shares (or 26.49% of all shares), a total value of $7.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 112.64 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc (CPNG) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 37.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $648.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.7 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $447.16 million.