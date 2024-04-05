Is Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.53% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the CLRB share is $4.45, that puts it down -19.62 from that peak though still a striking 65.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $120.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) registered a -6.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.53% in intraday trading to $3.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.34%, and it has moved by -8.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 154.79%. The short interest in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cellectar Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) shares have gone up 33.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.27% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 28.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.13%. While earnings are projected to return 53.22% in 2024.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Cellectar Biosciences Inc insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.28%, with the float percentage being 33.55%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 99704.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65482.0, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.