Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC)

During the recent session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 0.95 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.98% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $12.38, that puts it down -78.9 from that peak though still a striking 44.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) registered a 2.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.98% in intraday trading to $6.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.98%, and it has moved by 29.10% in 30 days. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is 17.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) shares have gone down -40.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -700.00% against 18.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.15%. While earnings are projected to return -580.92% in 2024.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.24%, with the float percentage being 25.34%.