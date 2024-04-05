Investing In SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares were 6.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.45% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SPCB share is $1.54, that puts it down -633.33 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) registered a 19.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.45% in intraday trading to $0.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.98%, and it has moved by 26.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.11%. The short interest in SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.5 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.60% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.80%. While earnings are projected to return 118.03% in 2024.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders