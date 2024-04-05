Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.97% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the HUMA share is $5.60, that puts it down -79.49 from that peak though still a striking 37.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $371.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 961.94K shares over the past three months.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) registered a 2.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.97% in intraday trading to $3.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.65%, and it has moved by -10.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.65%. The short interest in Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Humacyte Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Humacyte Inc (HUMA) shares have gone up 13.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.02% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.10% this quarter and then drop -4.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 14.54% in 2024.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

Humacyte Inc insiders own 32.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.54%, with the float percentage being 22.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.3 million shares (or 4.16% of all shares), a total value of $12.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Humacyte Inc (HUMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $5.42 million.