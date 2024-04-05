How Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 35.26% YTD?

During the last session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA)’s traded shares were 6.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.30% or $1.4. The 52-week high for the ZETA share is $11.55, that puts it up 3.19 from that peak though still a striking 39.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) registered a 13.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.30% in intraday trading to $11.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.15%, and it has moved by 18.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.26%. The short interest in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) is 10.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.19 day(s) to cover.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) shares have gone up 48.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.43% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.11 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $204.11 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157.6 million and $171.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.70% and then jump by 18.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.41%. While earnings are projected to return 80.95% in 2024, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Zeta Global Holdings Corp insiders own 6.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.64%, with the float percentage being 68.89%. GPI Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.24 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $138.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $127.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.5 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $29.86 million.