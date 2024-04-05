How Will ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Look After It Drops -100.0% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 9.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.45% or -$1.04. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $30.16, that puts it down -100.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.36. The company’s market capitalization is $5.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.74 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a -6.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.45% in intraday trading to $15.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.86%, and it has moved by -6.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.60%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 14.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.65 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -7.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.99% against -9.70.

While earnings are projected to return -1.25% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.65% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 9.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.30%, with the float percentage being 100.19%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 508 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.66 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $930.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.15 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $892.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $271.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.54 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $156.5 million.