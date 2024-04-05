GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Received An -58.71% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the EAF share is $5.32, that puts it down -266.9 from that peak though still a striking 18.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $371.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 million shares over the past three months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $1.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.71%, and it has moved by -18.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.99%. The short interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is 14.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GrafTech International Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares have gone down -58.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.64% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -550.00% this quarter and then drop -450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.69 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.12 million by the end of Jun 2024.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

GrafTech International Ltd. insiders own 15.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.73%, with the float percentage being 100.43%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 38.52 million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $56.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.28 million shares, is of Brookfield Corp /ON/’s that is approximately 10.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and AMG Yacktman Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 18.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.0 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $10.19 million.