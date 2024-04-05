Given A -1.22% Drop From High, Can Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 5.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.53% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $19.85, that puts it down -1.22 from that peak though still a striking 32.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) registered a 4.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.53% in intraday trading to $19.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.13%, and it has moved by 14.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.50%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) is 27.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.31 day(s) to cover.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinemark Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) shares have gone up 5.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.81% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -766.70% this quarter and then drop -56.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $537.9 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $771.08 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $566.39 million and $869.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.00% and then drop by -11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.07%. While earnings are projected to return -48.60% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc insiders own 10.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.95%, with the float percentage being 125.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 339 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 17.66 million shares (or 14.52% of all shares), a total value of $349.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.47 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 11.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $266.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.24 million, or about 3.48% of the stock, which is worth about $83.77 million.